Kia EV3 clinches top Red Dot Design award



Kia’s compact electric SUV, the EV3, has secured the prestigious Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’ award for Product Design 2025, marking a significant accolade for the South Korean car manufacturer.

Announced today (April 21, 2025), the award, presented in the Automobiles and Vehicles category, represents the highest honour achievable in the internationally recognised competition.

Kia claims this latest win underscores its consistent design excellence, particularly within its electric vehicle range. It follows consecutive ‘Best of the Best’ awards for the larger Kia EV9 SUV in 2024 and the Kia EV6 crossover in 2022, solidifying the brand’s reputation for innovative and appealing EV design.

Originating in Germany, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s largest and most respected design competitions. It evaluates products based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, formal quality, and ecological compatibility. Receiving the ‘Best of the Best’ distinction is reserved for pioneering designs that demonstrate exceptional quality and creativity within their field. Kia is set to officially accept the award at the Red Dot Gala ceremony in Essen, Germany, on July 8, 2025.

The design of the EV3 is guided by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy, which aims to create harmony by blending contrasting qualities. Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, described the award as a “tremendous honour” reflecting the team’s dedication. He noted the EV3 combines “strong architectural graphics” with “faceted and folded surfaces,” resulting in an “emotional design derived from logic.”

Externally, the EV3 features a bold stance, distinctive vertical headlamps, and a dynamic silhouette. Inside, the focus is on maximising space and functionality, creating a comfortable environment for five occupants. Notable interior features include a panoramic widescreen display and a practical centre console with a sliding table and integrated storage.

Following the EV3 being named ‘2025 World Car of the Year,’ this Red Dot recognition should help to strengthen Kia’s standing in the global automotive design landscape.