Kia EV owners gain access to Tesla Supercharger network

Kia EV owners in the US now have access to over 21,500 Tesla Superchargers, making charging “easier, faster and more convenient,” according to the automaker. Kia EV owners in the US now have access to over 21,500 Tesla Superchargers, making charging “easier, faster and more convenient,” according to the automaker.

The move significantly expands charging options for Kia EV drivers. With access to both the Tesla Supercharger network and other charging networks, Kia EV owners can now utilize more than 40,000 DC fast chargers.

The 2025 model year Kia EV6 and the 2026 model year EV9 will come standard with NACS charging ports, enabling direct access to Tesla Superchargers. Existing Kia EV owners with CCS1 charging ports can use NACS-to-CCS1 adapters, available through Kia dealerships.

Kia EV owners can locate and navigate to available Tesla Supercharger stations using the Kia Access app, their EV infotainment screens and compatible smartphones. These tools provide real-time information on charger availability, status, and pricing. Enrollment in the charging program will be facilitated through the Kia Charge Pass program within the app.

Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America, emphasized Kia’s commitment to providing an exceptional ownership experience and maintaining its leadership in electrified mobility. “Now, with access to the Tesla Supercharger network of DC fast chargers, our EV owners can feel even more confident in their decision to purchase or lease a fully electric Kia vehicle,” Yoon stated.

Kia’s access to the Tesla Supercharger network expands its charging infrastructure by more than 80%. The automaker also expressed its condemnation of recent attacks on Tesla Superchargers that disrupt charging availability for customers.

