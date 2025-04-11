Kia Concept EV2 debuts at Milan Design Week

Share



Kia has unveiled its innovative Concept EV2 at Milan Design Week 2025, offering a glimpse into the future of its electric vehicle interiors.

Inspired by a “picnic in the city” lifestyle (whatever that means), the B-segment electric SUV features environmentally conscious material choices which it says are aimed at enhancing both comfort and practicality for drivers and passengers.

Indeed, practicality is a key focus, particularly in the front row, which is typically the primary space in vehicles of this size. The adoption of a flat-floor layout allows the second-row seats to fold up, while the front seats can slide far back, significantly expanding the cabin space for various needs. Furthermore, side-extendable seat elements offer additional versatility, transforming the interior into a more adaptable and user-friendly environment.



Kia has also integrated several lifestyle-focused features designed to enhance the experience for occupants. These include seat headrest-integrated speakers for personalized audio, portable door speakers that can be used outside the vehicle and detachable seat cushions for added flexibility.

Pop-up luggage dividers in the rear offer practical solutions for organizing belongings. Kia says these design elements underscore its commitment to creating EV interiors that are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also highly functional and intuitive for everyday use.

Beyond its adaptable layout and user-focused features, the Concept EV2 also utilizes sustainable materials. The dashboard and door panels incorporate Simplifyber Fybron™, a durable and premium-feeling cellulose-based compound derived from renewable sources. Biodegradable mycelium components, developed in collaboration with Biomyc, are also used in the light blue interior surfaces and as a naturally insulating material in the door armrest, enhancing comfort.

Additionally, AmpliTex™, a strong and lightweight bio-composite made from flax fibres, is utilized in structural components like the seat shells, contributing to weight reduction and promoting recyclability.

