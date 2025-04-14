Katy Perry one of six women to blast into space, trial could force Zuckerberg into Insta sale

Share

It’s been more than 60 years since a woman travelled into space without a man. And now six of them are blasting off from Earth. Popstar Katy Perry, author Lauren Sanchez, journalist and TV presenter Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn are due to launch in Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin rocket today. It will be the latest flight of the New Shepard programme, named NS-31, and is aiming to “create a lasting impact that will inspire generations.” Sky News

A trial in the landmark antitrust case against social media giant Meta kicks off in Washington on Monday. The US competition and consumer watchdog alleges that Meta, which already owned Facebook, bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 to eliminate competition, effectively giving itself a monopoly. The FTC reviewed and approved those acquisitions but committed to monitor the outcomes. If the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wins the case it could force Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to sell off both Instagram and WhatsApp. BBC

The exemption of smartphones, laptops and other electronic products from import tariffs on China will be short-lived, top US officials have said, with Donald Trump warning that no one was “getting off the hook.” “There was no Tariff ‘exception’, Trump said in a social media post on Sunday. “These products are subject to the existing 20% Fentanyl Tariffs, and they are just moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket.’” In the post on his Truth Social platform, Trump promised to launch a national security trade investigation into the semiconductor sector and the “whole electronics supply chain”. The Guardian

Vodafone and Three are exploring plans to launch a TV service following their £15bn mega-merger. The mobile providers have held initial discussions about rolling out a subscription TV service as they prepare to mount a fresh challenge to BT. The proposed move into TV would underscore efforts by the newly merged company to establish a stronger foothold in the broadband market. While talks are believed to be at an early stage, the mooted service would likely offer live TV as well as access to third-party streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Telegraph

The recently launched Huawei Pura X foldable phone may be a China-exclusive for now, but its innovative design and practical 16:10 main screen aspect ratio sure managed to cause quite a stir. In short, the Pura X is a flip phone that doesn’t open like a normal flip foldable to become a more or less standard bar; instead, it opens sideways, and the result is a phone with a considerably wider screen than normal. Technically, its display has a 10:16 aspect ratio in portrait mode, which is much wider than the tall and slim 1:2 (or thereabouts) ratios we’ve gotten used to in recent years. Phone Arena

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

