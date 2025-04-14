Katy Perry kisses earth after Blue Origin space flight

Share

Pop superstar Katy Perry made a memorable return to Earth today, visibly overwhelmed with relief as she knelt down to kiss the ground after an 11-minute spaceflight aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

The all-female crew, which also included Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, scientist Amanda Nguyen, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, touched down safely in West Texas.

Following the capsule door opening by Jeff Bezos himself, Sanchez was the first to emerge. However, it was Perry’s emotional reaction that captured attention as she expressed her gratitude for a safe return to solid ground with a kiss.

The six women had earlier soared over 60 miles above Earth, experiencing a brief period of weightlessness on the New Shepard rocket.

This flight marked a historic moment as the first all-female crew to travel to space since 1963. The reusable rocket, designed for space tourism, ascended vertically before releasing the crew capsule. After a few minutes of weightlessness and panoramic views, the capsule descended using parachutes and a retro rocket system.

The safe return of Katy Perry and her fellow crew members concludes a landmark mission for Blue Origin and a poignant moment for space travel, highlighting the increasing involvement of diverse individuals in space exploration. Perry’s gesture underscored the profound experience of leaving Earth and the joy of a safe homecoming.

