Isuzu unveils D-Max EV Pick-up Truck at Commercial Vehicle Show

Japanese car manufacturer Isuzu has unveiled the New Isuzu D-Max EV pick-up truck at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show.

Making its debut as the first fully electric commercial pick-up in the European market to offer over 1-tonne payload, the D-Max EV is powered by a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery,

Built for professionals who demand durability, power and practicality, it maintains the rugged DNA of the D-Max platform, now re-engineered with a state-of-the-art electric drivetrain.

This innovative vehicle offers full-time 4×4 and a maximum 3.5-tonne towing capacity, making it the first production electric pick-up in Europe to deliver full commercial capabilities. The D-Max EV is also equipped with dual electric motors, delivering 174hp (130kW) and 325Nm of torque.



Feature Specification Battery 66.9kWh lithium-ion Motors Dual electric motors Power 174hp (130kW) Torque 325Nm Drivetrain Full-time 4×4 Payload Over 1 tonne Towing Capacity 3.5 tonnes

Isuzu says the D-Max EV is a significant step forward in the electrification of the commercial vehicle sector. It offers a powerful and practical alternative to traditional diesel pick-up trucks, with the potential to reduce emissions and running costs for businesses.

“We are incredibly proud to unveil The New Isuzu D-Max EV here in Birmingham. This model represents a major milestone not only for Isuzu but also for the wider commercial vehicle sector,” said Executive Vice President of Isuzu Motors International Operations .

“We have engineered a fully electric pick-up that truly performs in real-world working environments, offering the same towing, payload, and all-terrain capability customers expect from the D-Max. This is a new chapter in the legacy of Isuzu innovation and dependability.”

Pre-sales for the New Isuzu D-Max EV will begin in the second half of 2025, following the pricing announcement. The first models will arrive in the UK in February 2026, with customer deliveries to follow in March 2026.

www.isuzu.co.uk/electric-pickup.

