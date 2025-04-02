Is Now A Good Time For New Photographers To Get Into The Industry?

Share

2025 – the perfect year for you to become a professional photographer? It might not be just up to you to decide.

After all, photography techniques have had quite the refinement in the past decade. You can even bring images from 20+ years ago into the modern era with the right software, making them just as shareable as anything you took five minutes ago.

That’s the kind of technological power that makes the photography and visual image industry one of the best places to be.

But this also means a lot of would-be photographers are trying to break into the industry right now. That’s a lot of competition to deal with, and many new professionals are racing their way to the bottom to gain clients.

So, is now a good time for you to break in and become a successful photographer? Let’s examine the idea in more detail down below.

Demand is Strong in the 2020s

People want visual art more than ever. Even in a world where creatives are worried by the use of generative AI software, there’s still plenty of clients to go round.

You’ll be able to find various business and corporate clients via networking events and cold outreach methods. You’ll also be able to find plenty of private clients looking for photographers for life events or special occasions via your online presence, including your social media profiles. Remember, when you’ve got the talent, showing it will allow plenty of projects to float your way.

Photography Software Suites are Competitively Priced

The tech required for a photography career isn’t just camera and lighting hardware. You’re going to need specialist software to help you manage your workload, keep your images safe, and edit them to the point where they look their best.

This can lead to a large software burden, which when combined with various subscription prices, could result in rather sizable overheads.

It’s key to remember, however, that many photography software suites are competitively priced. There’s an understanding that while you’ll need image management for professional photographers, you may also want to use a separate platform for enhancing the images managed by the former. This helps to level the cost out for industry newbies.

You’ll Need Various Accompanying Skills

It’s not just the ability to capture an image. It’s also the ability to edit that photo, market yourself as a photographer, and run a successful social media profile at the same time. The process takes a lot of complementary skills, and you’re going to need them all to succeed.

Of course, you can build this skillbase over time, but there’s every chance a hundred other photographers have already had the chance to do so. This can make photography feel like a never ending race to prove you’re the best for the job.

Getting into the photography industry could be the right choice for you, but is now the right time to make that move? Make sure you factor the points above into your decision.

