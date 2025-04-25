iPhone 17 Air ‘insanely thin’, Motorola unveils Razr 60 Ultra folding phone

Share

A couple of days ago a video showed us a mold of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, showcasing how insanely thin it is with its 5.65mm silhouette. Today three new images have been leaked showing all four members of the iPhone 17 family on top of each other, and it’s very, very obvious which one is the Air. There’s barely any room for the buttons on the sides and the USB-C port at the bottom, that’s how thin it is. Of course, rumor has it this will come at the expense of battery capacity, unsurprisingly, and it will also only have one rear camera. GSM Arena

Social media companies will be fined up to £60,000 each time a post relating to knife crime is not removed from their sites in a bid to stop children viewing “sickening” content. The new sanction expands on previously announced plans to fine individual tech executives up to £10,000 if their platforms fail to remove material advertising or glorifying knives following 48 hours of a police warning. It means tech platforms and their executives could collectively face up to £70,000 in penalties for every post relating to knife crime they fail to remove, with the new laws applying to online search engines as well as social media platforms and marketplaces. Sky News

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company is stirring controversy in Memphis, Tennessee. That’s where he’s building a massive supercomputer to power his company xAI. Community residents and environmental activists say that since the supercomputer was fired up last summer it has become one of the biggest air polluters in the county. But some local officials have championed the billionaire, saying he’s investing in Memphis. The first public hearing with the health department is scheduled for Friday, where county officials will hear from all sides of the debate. The Guardian



If you’ve been following leaks over the last couple of months, you’ll be all too familiar with the Razr 60 Ultra. It’s appeared in so many rumours, there was almost nothing left for Motorola to reveal. Reveal it now has though, with the Lenovo-owned company announcing the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra alongside the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro, as well as a couple of other surprises. The Razr 60 Ultra is the hero of the announcements, and while its design is largely familiar, there are plenty of notable upgrades to the folding phone. The hinge has been redesigned and reinforced with titanium for durability and there’s also an official IP48 rating. T3.com

UK high street retailer Marks & Spencer says contactless payments are still down following its “cyber incident” and order delays are likely to continue. The clothing, homeware, and produce purveyor told customers in an update on Wednesday evening that Click & Collect orders were also suspended until further notice, and that they should expect delays to home deliveries too. One detail the retailer added – consistent with disclosures involving ransomware – was that some of its internal processes have been moved offline. The Register

