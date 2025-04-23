Instagram still posing ‘serious risks to children’, Tesla profits plunge

Share

Young Instagram users could still be exposed to “serious risks” even if they use new Teen Accounts brought in to provide more protection and control, research by campaigners suggests. Researchers behind a new report have said they were able to set up accounts using fake birthdays and they were then shown sexualised content, hateful comments, and recommended adult accounts to follow. Meta, which owns Instagram, says its new accounts have “built-in protections” and it shares “the goal of keeping teens safe online”. The research, from online child safety charity 5Rights Foundation, is released as Ofcom, the UK regulator, is about to publish its children’s safety codes. BBC

Artificial intelligence sounds pretty human to a lot of people, but usually, you can tell pretty quickly when you’re engaging with an AI model. However, that may change as OpenAI‘s new GPT-4.5 model passed the Turing Test by fooling people into thinking it was a human over the course of a five-minute conversation. Not just a few people, but 73% of those participating in a University of California, San Diego study. In fact, GPT-4.5 outperformed some of the actual human participants, who were accused of being AI in the blind test. Tech Radar

Tesla’s profits have plummeted to a five-year low as the electric car company counts the cost of Elon Musk’s alliance with Donald Trump and the president’s trade war. The electric car company’s net income slumped by 71pc to $409m (£307m) in the three months to the end of March, marking its least profitable quarter since 2020. Sales came in at $19.3bn, down 9pc and well below market estimates. The figures lay bare the financial impact of Tesla chief Elon Musk’s enthusiastic support for Donald Trump. Telegraph



BYD has already launched five new models in its first two years in the UK, with two more scheduled to turn up in the next few months and a whole new brand, Denza, arriving next year, too. But it’s not stopping there. BYD has plans to offer UK customers an increased range of plug-in hybrid models over the next 18 months. Currently, BYD’s line-up comprises five EVs and the Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid – a car that we’ve described as Britain’s best-value new car. The budget Dolphin Surf and small SUV Atto 2 all-electric models are also due to join the line-up over the coming months. Independent

Garmin has unlocked one of its newest features for owners of select watches in the UK and Switzerland: ECG readings. The ECG electrocardiogram feature came to the first Garmin watch in 2023, the Venu 2 Plus, and has finally come to UK users. A handful more watches since have offered ECG-ready hardware, but far from all the models Garmin has released since 2023. This news follows Garmin’s ECG feature spreading to EU countries and Australia in January 2025. Forbes



Romance is a business nowadays – and Amazon Prime Video seems to have clocked onto that secret more than any of the other huge streaming services. It’s been cranking out movies and shows with sexy or romantic themes recently, from Your Fault to Babygirl and a whole heap of others. Now, though, it’s got a movie coming out that could be one of its raciest ever – or, at least, its most sultry. Another Simple Favor is a sequel that many people didn’t know they had a chance of getting, continuing the story from A Simple Favor. T3.com

