Humax launches V2G-Ready MX7 EV Charger

Technology firm Humax, best known for its excellent range of digital set-top boxes, has unveiled its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) home charger.

Called the MX7, it is designed to cater to both individual EV owners and business fleets across the UK.

The standout feature of the MX7 series is its V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) readiness, positioning it as a future-proof solution for bi-directional charging. This technology, facilitated by an integrated PLC (Power Line Communication) module and the ISO 15118 protocol, allows seamless digital communication between the charger and connected EVs.

Set to be available from June 2025 via Humax’s dedicated UK charging website, the MX7 series will come in both 7kW socket-type and tethered models with cable lengths of 5m and 7m. The suggested retail prices, inclusive of VAT but excluding installation, are £649 for the socket version, £669 for the 5m tethered option, and £699 for the 7m tethered version.

Beyond its V2G capabilities, the Humax MX7 boasts intelligent charging features designed to optimize electricity costs. It is compatible with most EV tariffs, enabling users to schedule charging during off-peak hours when energy prices are lower.

Furthermore, the chargers are solar-compatible, allowing homeowners with solar panel systems to utilize surplus renewable energy for greener and more economical charging. Smart scheduling and adjustable charge levels offer users complete control over their charging habits.

Safety has been a key consideration in the design of the MX7, with integrated temperature sensors, overcharge protection and a tamper-detection switch included to ensure a secure and reliable charging experience. The chargers also feature a customisable design with interchangeable front fascias, allowing them to blend seamlessly with various home aesthetics. Installation is simplified by a hinged front panel providing easy access during setup.

For businesses managing EV fleets, the MX7 offers Auto Charge functionality via ISO 15118, streamlining the charging process by eliminating the need for RFID cards or apps. This feature also facilitates the tracking of company car charging at employees’ homes for easier reimbursement. The system is designed to integrate with leading third-party platforms and apps for enhanced management and operational efficiency.

Humax is backing its new MX7 range with up to a five-year manufacturer’s warranty and access to a UK-based support centre. The entire MX7 series is fully compliant with all UK regulations, including OZEV (Office for Zero Emission Vehicles) requirements. Humax will be showcasing the MX7 series at the Everything Electric Show in London from April 16th to 18th, 2025.

