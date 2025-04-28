How to prepare for the end of Windows 10 support this October

Share





Businesses are being urged to take immediate action to prepare for the upcoming “end of life” of Windows 10, with support from Microsoft officially ceasing on October 14th.

Technology expert Roy Shelton, CEO of Connectus Business Solutions , is warning that organizations must plan their transition to a new operating system, such as Windows 11, to avoid potential security risks.

Microsoft’s decision to end support means that after October 14th, the company will no longer provide bug fixes, security updates, or any form of technical assistance for Windows 10. While the operating system will continue to function, the absence of security patches will leave systems vulnerable to malware and virus infections.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by findings from Which?, which revealed that 28% of businesses are still relying on Windows 10 despite the approaching deadline.

Shelton emphasizes the importance of proactive planning, stating, “While October may sound like a long time away, planning now makes perfect sense to ensure that there are no major barriers to switching over to the latest version”. He points out that larger organizations face a greater risk of encountering unforeseen issues during the transition, making early preparation crucial.

One significant challenge businesses may face is hardware compatibility. Older devices might not meet the requirements to run Windows 11, potentially increasing the cost and complexity of the upgrade process.

Shelton stresses the serious cybersecurity risks associated with using outdated software. These risks include vulnerability to ransomware and malware attacks, which can lead to data loss, operational downtime, and financial repercussions.

He also highlights the danger of unauthorized access to outdated systems and the potential for compromise of connected devices. Data indicates that organizations using outdated software are twice as likely to experience a data breach.



To help businesses navigate this transition, Shelton offers the following advice:

Plan ahead now: Begin planning the transition to a new operating system or hardware well in advance, considering hardware compatibility and data migration.

Check hardware compatibility: Verify that existing hardware supports Windows 11 to avoid unexpected costs for replacements.

Plan for training: Allocate resources for employee training to ensure a smooth adoption of the new operating system and its features.

Budget for hardware upgrades: If necessary, budget for replacing older hardware that is incompatible with the new operating system.

Back up your data: Implement a robust data backup strategy to prevent data loss during the upgrade or hardware replacement process.

Partner with experts: Consider seeking assistance from IT specialists experienced in OS migrations to ensure a successful and efficient transition.

