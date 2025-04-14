Gov.uk app to fuel uptake of digital identity in the UK

Share



The adoption of digital identity apps in the United Kingdom is poised for explosive growth over the next four years, mainly driven by the forthcoming GOV.UK app.

A new study by Juniper Research forecasts a remarkable 267% increase in users, rising from 6.9 million in 2025 to an estimated 25.5 million by 2029.

The report, entitled Digital ID & Verification in the UK Market 2025-2029, highlights the pivotal role the government-backed GOV.UK app will play in this surge. As a standardised and government-authenticated approach to digital identity, the app is projected to reach over 45% of the UK adult population by the end of the forecast period.

This widespread adoption is expected to streamline access to a multitude of government services, supposedly offering a convenient and secure way for citizens to verify their identity.

Interestingly, the research suggests a shifting landscape for third-party identity app providers. While the overall adoption of digital identities is set to soar, these third-party apps are predicted to experience a comparatively modest growth of just 9% between 2025 and 2029. This slower growth is attributed to the GOV.UK app becoming the primary method for identity verification, both for remote and in-person interactions.

According to report author Thomas Wilson, the introduction of the GOV.UK app will necessitate a strategic rethink for third-party providers. To remain relevant within the digital identity ecosystem, these providers will need to focus on advertising their verification services specifically for onboarding onto the GOV.UK app and seek certification against the government’s trust framework—failure to do so risks being bypassed by certified providers and losing out on potential revenue streams.

The report underscores the importance of combining government certification with third-party verification technologies in addressing privacy concerns among UK citizens, which have historically hindered the widespread adoption of digital identities. This collaborative approach is seen as crucial in building trust and promoting further uptake of digital identity solutions across the country.

