Freely expands streaming offer with 16 new channels

Share

Freely, the streaming platform backed by UK public service broadcasters (PSBs) including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5, is expanding its offering with a collection of new streamed channels.

The platform is set to launch 16 new channels later this year, bringing more of the nation’s favourite programming to viewers. With the new streams, Freely will offer more than 55 live channels over Wi-Fi, alongside 70,000+ hours of on demand content.

This expansion means that viewers will be able to browse and watch these new channels all in one place, via the Freely TV guide. The new channels will be available through smart TVs with Freely included, from manufacturers such as Hisense, Bush, Toshiba, Panasonic, Sharp, TCL, Amazon Fire TVs and METZ.

New channels from ITV include The Chase and Saturday Night Every Night. Channel 4’s new channels – 4Reality (showcasing reality TV like Married at First Sight), 4Homes (featuring home content such as Grand Designs) and 4Life (with travel, food and animal programmes like The Dog House) – will also launch exclusively on Freely.

5 is adding 11 live channels, including 5 Police Interceptors, 5 Cops and 5 A&E, with five of these channels (5 GPs Behind Closed Doors, 5 The Yorkshire Vet, 5 History, 5 Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, and Milkshake!) exclusive to Freely and the 5 streaming service.

Everyone TV, which operates the Freely network, has also announced the integration of free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels from the VIDAA platform into the Freely TV Guide on Hisense and Toshiba Freely TVs. This integration will introduce over 80 channels from channel number 1001, including Sony ONE, CNN, Sky, and Banijay.

Akhila Khanna, ITV Director of Distribution, emphasized ITV’s commitment to delivering free content through Freely while Grace Boswood, Director of Technology & Distribution at Channel 4, highlighted the platform’s role in the broadcaster’s transformation into the streaming age.

Freely aims to provide audiences with seamless access to both live and on-demand content without the need for a dish or aerial.

New Freely channels

ITV

– The Chase

– Saturday Night Every Night

Channel 4

– 4Reality

– 4Homes

– 4Life *(w/t)

5

5 GPs Behind Closed Doors

5 Bargain Loving Brits

5 The Yorkshire Vet

5 History

5 Crime

Milkshake!

5 Police Interceptors

5 Cops

5 Trucking Hell

5 A&E

5 Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...