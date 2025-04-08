Ford launches incentives to win over Puma EV buyers

Share

Ford UK is launching a “Power Promise” incentive program alongside the launch of the all-electric Puma, to encourage buyers to switch to electric vehicles.

The initiative offers new Ford EV buyers a free home charger and Octopus Energy credit covering up to 10,000 miles, a five-year service plan (including EV towing), and an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery and high-voltage components.

The introduction of the electric Puma, Britain’s top-selling vehicle, is central to Ford’s EV growth strategy, complementing its existing bespoke EV lineup of the Mustang Mach-E, Explorer, and Capri. Catherine Blee, Ford UK’s passenger vehicle sales boss, believes the Puma EV will resonate with loyal customers and even attract former Fiesta owners.

Ford’s incentives have been designed to address customer concerns about the upfront cost and complexity of switching to electric vehicles. Blee highlighted that a survey revealed 25% of people are deterred by these factors. The Power Promise seeks to overcome these “perceived barriers,” particularly the expense of home charging infrastructure.

Recognizing that the next wave of EV buyers are “data-driven,” Ford is also equipping dealerships to effectively communicate the compelling total cost of EV ownership. Furthermore, the company is increasing test drive opportunities to demonstrate the ease and driving experience of EVs. Ford has significantly expanded its EV offering to four models and invested in dealer training to ensure knowledgeable customer support.

While the free home charger is a key element of the Power Promise, customers unable to install one will receive £500 in credit instead. Ford is also actively promoting its Blue Oval Charging Network, providing access to approximately 33,000 public chargers via its dedicated app.

