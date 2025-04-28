Fines surge as AI cameras catch out speeding drivers

Share

The UK is witnessing a surge in speeding fines, with a 14% increase in 2024 compared to 2022. This rise, coupled with concerns about other dangerous driving behaviors such as mobile phone use and not wearing seatbelts, has led to the trial of AI-powered speed cameras in certain areas.

Not only do thse cameras use artificial intelligence to detect speeding, they can also tell if drivers are using their mobile phones or failing to wear seatbelts. Unlike traditional speed cameras, AI cameras can capture detailed images inside vehicles, providing evidence of these offences.

This technology has already demonstrated its effectiveness. In initial trials in 2021, 2342 drivers were caught, and a 4-week pilot in Devon alone recorded 1799 potential offences, including 1362 instances of not wearing a seatbelt and 436 of mobile phone use.

The increasing use of AI cameras is, say many, driven by the persistent problem of road safety. In 2024, 3.3 million speeding fines were issued in the UK, the highest number in the last three years. Official figures reveal the grim reality of road casualties, with 1,607 fatalities, 29,540 killed or seriously injured, and 128,920 casualties of all severities recorded in 2023.

The government identifies speeding, alcohol and drug use, not wearing a seatbelt, and mobile phone use as key contributing factors to fatal collisions. AI cameras are seen as a tool to address three of these factors, potentially reducing casualties.

However, the introduction of AI cameras has sparked debate about privacy. While many believe the technology will make roads safer, a significant minority (17%) considers it an invasion of privacy. Concerns about accuracy have also been raised, with 36% of people expressing a desire for human oversight of AI camera records to prevent incorrect penalties.

Despite these concerns, overall public opinion leans towards acceptance, with a third (33%) believing AI will enhance road safety and a notable percentage reporting behavioural changes, with 14% less likely to use a mobile phone while driving and 11% more likely to wear a seatbelt due to the presence of these cameras.

Currently, several police constabularies are deploying AI cameras, including Durham, Humberside, North Wales, and Staffordshire. While some, like Durham and North Wales, do not have immediate plans for further rollout, others, such as Humberside and Staffordshire, intend to expand their use. Avon & Somerset are also preparing to pilot the technology.

Speeding penalties in the UK include a minimum £100 fine and 3 licence points. Fines can escalate depending on the severity of the offence and, in some cases, are calculated as a percentage of the driver’s annual income.

