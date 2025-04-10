EV take-up hindered by ‘misconceptions’, claims research

Share

Image: iStock

A lack of first-hand experience is having a significant impact on electric vehicle (EV) adoption. That’s according to research by new and used car retailer Motorpoint…

Petrol and diesel owners are almost three times more likely than EV owners to say they don’t know enough about battery-powered cars. And it’s this lack of knowledge that is fuelling widespread misconceptions among motorists, claims Motorpoint.

Discussing the impact of EV misconceptions, Mike Vousden, EV expert at Motorpoint, said: “It’s clear that EV education in the UK needs improving. For drivers to embrace EV ownership, the government and industry bodies need to help the public understand what it’s actually like to move away from traditional combustion engines. With clear and trusted information readily available, more car buyers might be open to considering electric for their next car.”

To tackle the most widely believed EV myths, Motorpoint has shared three of the most common misconceptions about owning an EV.

Myth 1: EVs aren’t suited to my lifestyle

The study revealed that over two-thirds (71%) of petrol and diesel owners didn’t feel their lifestyle would be conducive to owning an EV, but this is likely not the case, the retailer claims.

As Mike explains, “It can be easy to overestimate how much you drive, but the average driver only covers around 150 miles a week. So, you’ll probably need to charge an EV less often that you might expect.

“Most people wondering about range anxiety are usually thinking about the occasional long drive they undertake only once or twice per year. In these cases, widely available public fast chargers mean your overall journey time will be very similar to fuel-powered cars.

“Some drivers might not realise EV tech has evolved very quickly, too. Early models struggled to crack 200 miles on a charge, but many new models can now cover more than 400 miles on a full battery. “While ‘range anxiety’ is certainly something motorists are concerned about, the research shows that it is more prominent in non-EV owners. That shows it’s less of an issue for those with first-hand EV experience.”

Myth 2: EVs are too expensive to buy

Many drivers feel that both new and used EVs are out of reach to buy due to their higher upfront costs, with petrol and diesel owners being over two times more likely to say used EVs are too expensive than EV drivers themselves.

“Brand-new EVs are now approaching price parity with fuel-powered cars, but they’re already the same price or cheaper on the used market, making them an increasingly attractive option for motorists. For motorists who can charge at home, the savings compared to fuel costs make EVs a compelling choice,” Mike explains.

Motorpoint data shows that car buyers save close to £20,000 when opting for a nearly new EV, compared to buying the same car brand new. In some cases, this equates to upwards of 50% saving on the original price of the vehicle.*

Mike continues: “More importantly, Autotrader data shows that EVs tend to suffer steep initial depreciation in the first 12 months. But that rate then slows down to a similar level as fuel-powered cars. That means used EV buyers aren’t ending up stuck with a rapidly depreciating vehicle.”

Source: Motorpoint

Myth 3: EVs aren’t built to last

The study reveals that some motorists think EVs aren’t as durable as their petrol and diesel equivalents. Petrol and diesel owners are over four times more likely than EV owners to say that concerns around the longevity of EV batteries is a barrier to adoption. Since most drivers haven’t experienced long-term battery performance, petrol and diesel drivers may be naturally sceptical.

However, EV owners are almost three times more likely to think that vehicle batteries are built to last, proving that first-hand experience is important when fighting EV misinformation.

“EV batteries are designed for longevity. Data from owners’ clubs and industry bodies suggests today’s EV battery packs are expected to last the entire life of the vehicle itself. That means the overwhelming majority of EV owners will never have to replace their battery packs.” explains Mike.

“EVs use advanced battery management systems that help them carefully balance charge and temperature – that’s something most smartphones and laptops don’t have. It’s also worth keeping in mind that most EVs come with eight to 10-year battery warranties which should give motorists additional peace of mind.”