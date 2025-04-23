EU hits Apple and Meta with fines of €700 million under Digital Markets Act

Share



The European Union has levied its first fines under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), hitting Apple and Meta with penalties totalling €700 million (£599m) for allegedly breaching rules designed to ensure fairness in the digital sector.

Apple faces a €500 million (£428m) fine concerning its App Store policies, while Meta has been fined €200 million (£171m) over its approach to user data consent.

The European Commission, which launched investigations last year, found that Apple failed to comply with DMA obligations requiring it to allow users and developers access to alternative app marketplaces freely.

The fine against Meta addresses its “consent or pay” system, where users had to either agree to let the company combine their data across platforms like Facebook and Instagram for advertising purposes or pay a monthly fee. The Commission ruled this model did not offer a genuine free choice for users regarding data consent.

“We have a duty to protect the rights of citizens and innovative businesses in Europe,” EU Commissioner Henna Virkkunen said in a statement defending the decision.

Both companies have strongly criticised the fines. Apple stated it was being “unfairly targeted” and compelled to “give away our technology for free.” Meta accused the EU of “attempting to handicap successful American businesses,” arguing the required changes effectively impose a multi-billion-dollar tariff.

The Commission stated the fines reflect the seriousness and duration of the non-compliance and has given both firms 60 days to fully comply or potentially face additional penalties. While the EU maintains the fines are strictly about enforcing its regulations and separate from trade disputes, the action against major US firms comes amidst existing economic tensions with the Trump administration, which has previously imposed tariffs on EU imports.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...