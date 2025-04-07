Elon Musk’s X to clamp down on parody accounts, UK government relaxes EV sales targets

Share



From 10 April, accounts which impersonate another user or person must use keywords such as “fake” or “parody” at the start of their account names. The platform will also require parody account holders to use different images to the X accounts belonging to those they seek to represent. Some users have complained about confusion caused by parody accounts on the platform, such as those impersonating its owner Elon Musk. “These changes are designed to help users better understand the unaffiliated nature of PCF accounts and reduce the risk of confusion or impersonation,” the company said in a post. BBC

The government has announced a relaxation of electric vehicle (EV) sales targets to help the car industry in the face of trade tariffs from the US. A ban on producing new petrol and diesel cars will still come into effect in 2030, but manufacturers will now have more flexibility on annual targets and face lower fines. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told BBC Breakfast its changes were not a “silver bullet” but part of the solution to responding to US tariffs. UK opposition parties said Labour’s measures would not be enough to boost the car industry. BBC

Russian sensors suspected of trying to spy on British nuclear submarines are reported to have been found hidden in the seas around the UK. The British military made the discovery after a number of them washed ashore and were located by the Royal Navy. They are being seen as a potential threat to national security. It has been reported in The Sunday Times that Moscow was looking to try and collect intelligence on the UK’s four Vanguard submarines, which carry nuclear missiles. Telegraph

Donald Trump’s billionaire backer and ally heading up a team for “government efficiency” may have broken ranks on social media. Elon Musk has shared a video – posted by another user – extolling the benefits of free markets and complex supply chains. Using the example of a pencil, US economist Milton Friedman explained how different stages in different parts of the world contributed to its creation. “Literally thousands of people cooperated to make this pencil,” Friedman, who died almost 20 years ago, said. Sky News



The Sony A95L was one of the best OLED TVs available when it first launched. But things move on, of course, and – thanks to the arrival of key rivals including the LG G5 – it is beginning to show its age. So now Sony has lifted the lid on the A95L’s successor, the Bravia 8 II. While we’re not completely sold on its name, which makes it sound like a replacement for the Bravia 8, not the A95L, there’s no denying it looks great. Our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, walked away from his eyes-on demo of the Bravia 8 II at its launch in Japan incredibly impressed. WhatHiFi

Microsoft has created a playable demo “inspired” by Quake 2 using its new AI tool, but it’s practically unplayable. Back in February, Microsoft unveiled its Muse tool that uses generative AI to aid “gameplay ideation”. Now we can see it in action with something that looks like Quake 2, in a tech demo to show how Microsoft’s AI tools can “simulate interactive gameplay”. Hosted in Copilot Labs and playable in a web browser, the demo “dynamically generates gameplay sequences inspired by the classic game Quake 2”, according to a Q&A. Eurogamer

