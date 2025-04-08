Denon unveils new pairs of wireless earbuds: AH-C500W and AH-C840NCW

Share



Denon is launching two new pairs of wireless earbuds, the AH-C500W and the AH-C840NCW, both of which are aimed at delivering premium audio and comfort.

Designed for all-day wear, the AH-C500W features an open-earbud design. It will retail for €99. Denon highlights its 12mm FreeEdge drivers for high-quality sound, multipoint connectivity for easy switching between devices, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

These earbuds are also IPX4-rated for water resistance and support wireless charging, with a quick 10-minute charge providing an extra hour of listening. The AH-C500W includes two microphones per earbud for clear calls and is equipped with Bluetooth LE Audio and Bluetooth Auracast™.

Priced at €159, the AH-C840NCW adds adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out distractions. It shares many features with the AH-C500W, including 12mm FreeEdge drivers, multipoint connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, and wireless charging with a quick charge feature.

However, it also boasts a longer battery life of up to 35 hours. Denon also emphasizes the comfort of the AH-C840NCW, which come with soft silicone ear tips in three sizes. Like the AH-C500W, it has two microphones per earbud, Bluetooth LE Audio, and Bluetooth Auracast.

Both models are set to be available from April 15th through Denon’s website, authorized retailers, and major online marketplaces in select markets across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

