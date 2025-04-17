Chinese EVs banned near UK military intelligence hub over spying fears

Share

MG’s electric vehicles are now produced by Chinese company SAIC Motor

In a move underscoring escalating national security concerns, electric vehicles (EVs) containing Chinese-made components have been banned from parking within a two-mile radius of Britain’s top intelligence facility at RAF Wyton.

RAF Wyton is particularly important to national security as it is home to the UK’s premier military intelligence hub, hosting officials from all members of Five Eyes – the intelligence-sharing alliance formed by the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Sources reveal that senior defence officials have grown increasingly worried about the potential for these vehicles to be used for espionage, with fears that their embedded sensors and connectivity could track personnel and transmit sensitive data back to Beijing.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the restrictions at “selected sites,” including RAF Wyton and the Salisbury Plain military training area, the UK’s largest defence training ground. While a centrally mandated policy across the entire military estate is not in place, the localized bans signal a targeted response to specific high-risk locations.

The concern stems from the advanced technological capabilities of modern EVs, which are equipped with cameras, radar, and internet connectivity, essentially turning them into “big collections of sensors on wheels,” according to a former senior civil servant.

Intelligence sources suggest these vehicles could potentially record audio and video, both inside and outside the car, with the data accessible by manufacturers. Given China’s National Intelligence Laws, which require companies to cooperate with state intelligence work, there are fears that data collected by Chinese EV part manufacturers could be compromised and obtained by the Chinese Communist Party.

This risk is amplified by the fact that many major EV brands, including Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, and VW, utilize Chinese components, while others like MG and BYD are entirely manufactured in China.

The security measures follow earlier reports of military chiefs being instructed to avoid sensitive conversations in EVs due to the risk of audio recording and transmission. The discovery of a Chinese tracking device in a UK government vehicle in 2023 further fuelled these concerns.

Shadow Security Secretary Alicia Kearns has called for a “full pivot” away from Chinese-produced EVs within the military and government fleets, emphasizing that national security cannot be sacrificed for environmental targets.

