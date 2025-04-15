Chinese EV brand OMODA hopes to spark UK sales with 0% finance deals

Share

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand OMODA is launching aggressive zero percent finance and zero downpayment offers on its debut all-electric model, the E5, in a bid to significantly boost its sales in the UK market.

The company hopes these compelling deals, available until June 30th, 2025, will make EV ownership more accessible and propel the E5’s popularity among British buyers.

Since its UK arrival in September 2024, OMODA has already seen nearly 2,000 E5 vehicles hit UK roads. However, the introduction of these new finance terms is expected to generate a substantial surge in interest.

OMODA UK Country Director Victor Zhang commented:” “Having successfully established itself in the UK market since September last year, the OMODA E5 is now proving a very popular choice for drivers across the board… With the favourable finance terms being offered with the OMODA E5, we expect more people to start their OMODA journey with our all-electric model.”

The OMODA E5 is a mid-size electric SUV equipped with a 61kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 257 miles and a rapid DC charging capability of 28 minutes (30-80%). Priced from £33,065, the E5 boasts five seats and a range of modern technology and safety features. OMODA emphasizes the vehicle’s value proposition, highlighting its wealth of standard equipment and efficient battery management system, which allows 99% of the battery to be used.

Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to experience the OMODA E5 firsthand at the Everything Electric show, taking place at the ExCeL in London from tomorrow, April 16th, until April 18th. OMODA will have the E5 on display and will be offering test drives, subject to availability and checks, providing a chance for consumers to explore the vehicle and learn more about the enticing zero percent finance offers.

With the UK witnessing a record month for EV registrations in March 2025, OMODA’s strategic pricing and finance initiatives aim to capitalize on what it believes is a growing appetite for electric mobility.

