ChatGPT can now remember all previous chats, Netflix warns ‘digital levy’ will push up prices
OpenAI today announced a significant expansion of ChatGPT’s customization and memory capabilities. For some users, it will now be able to remember information from the full breadth of their prior conversations with it and adjust its responses based on that information. This means ChatGPT will learn more about the user over time to personalize its responses, above and beyond just a handful of key facts. Some time ago, OpenAI added a feature called “Memory” that allowed a limited number of pieces of information to be retained and used for future responses. The new improvements announced today go far beyond that. ArsTechnica
The world’s most popular gadgets – phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches – could be about to get a lot more expensive in the US. Many of them are made in China, which now faces a 145% tariff on its goods imported to the US, under President Donald Trump’s controversial trade policy. The effect this may have on the iPhone and its maker Apple is under the spotlight – with some analysts saying if costs are passed onto consumers, iPhone prices in the US could rise by hundreds of dollars. And if the tariffs impact the value of the dollar, it could become more expensive to import iPhones and other devices around the world – potentially leading to higher prices in UK shops. BBC
One of the coolest products released in recent years has to be the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses. Take the already ice cold Ray-Ban design language and load it up with some modern technological goodness, and the result is like something from an old sci-fi comic. Or at least, it could be. Up to this point, the actual user experience has been slightly underwhelming. Now, the device has taken a big leap forward. A new update offers a whole suite of Meta AI features, including one that allows you to talk with your glasses about what you’re seeing. This isn’t exactly new – almost every phone brand is utilising this within its AI feature-set – but it does make a lot more sense in a wearable format. T3.com
Apple is reportedly chartering cargo flights to ferry iPhones from its Indian manufacturing plants to the US in an attempt to beat Donald Trump’s tariffs. The tech company has flown 600 tonnes of iPhones, or as many as 1.5m handsets, to the US from India since March after ramping up production at its plants in the country, according to Reuters. Trump’s threatened tariffs of 26% on Indian imports are on hold for about three months after the US president called a 90-day pause. The Guardian
Protective helmets were donned and sledgehammers wielded as Elon Musk critics vented their frustration at the Tesla boss and billionaire by smashing up a disused Tesla bound for the scrapheap. The public art project was organised by the social media campaign group Everyone Hates Elon. A 2014 Tesla Model S was provided by an anonymous donor “to create a debate about wealth inequality”, a spokesperson for the group said. The participants gathered at Hardess Studios in south London on Thursday to take it in turns to swing at the car with sledgehammers and baseball bats. Guardian
The successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed last week, but pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been selling out fast. Retailers are routinely dropping fresh stock, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to secure one. Right now you can only find the console in stock at EE. While official pre-orders on the My Nintendo Store opened on 8 April, it’s the third-party retailers who are delivering most of the pre-orders. We’ve spotted the console in stock at Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV, Game, the EE Store and John Lewis & Partners. Independent
Global streaming giants didn’t mince their words on Thursday when they reacted to a call from a U.K. parliamentary committee for a levy of 5 percent of U.K. subscriber revenue on foreign streaming services, including the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and Disney+, to help finance British drama production. In a statement, Netflix highlighted that the U.K. is the streamer’s “biggest production hub outside of North America – and we want it to stay that way.” It added a thinly veiled warning that levies or taxes would lead to price increases. Hollywood Reporter