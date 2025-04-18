BYD wins “World Urban Car” Award at 2025 WCA

Share



The BYD SEAGULL/DOLPHIN MINI has been named as the 2025 World Urban Car at the World Car Awards held during the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2025.

This is the first time a Chinese automotive brand has received an award in the program’s history.

The electric vehicle surpassed 11 other international contenders to win the title. The selection was made by a jury of 96 automotive journalists from around the world. According to award organisers, the vehicle was recognized for its design, performance in urban settings and perceived market appeal.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, commented:

“We are incredibly proud and honored that the BYD SEAGULL/DOLPHIN MINI has been recognized as the World Urban Car in the prestigious World Car Awards. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing sustainable technologies and exceptional service to customers worldwide.”

This win builds on BYD’s previous achievements in the awards. In 2024, the BYD DOLPHIN was a top-three finalist for the World Urban Car awards, while the BYD SEAL was a top-three finalist for the overall World Car of the Year, marking the first time a Chinese manufacturer reached the final round for the main award.

BYD has stated its continued commitment to technological innovation and sustainable practices within the automotive industry following this recognition. The World Car Awards aim to recognise automotive excellence on a global scale.

