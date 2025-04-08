BYD UK sales jump in 2025, but still modest

Share



Chinese car manufacturer BYD has achieved a new sales record in the UK, selling 9,271 cars in the first quarter of 2025. Chinese car manufacturer BYD has achieved a new sales record in the UK, selling 9,271 cars in the first quarter of 2025.

This surpasses the total sales volume for the entire year of 2024 and marks BYD UK’s most successful quarter since entering the passenger car market in March 2023.

This performance has significantly increased BYD’s UK market share to 1.6%, up from 0.45% in 2024. In March alone, BYD’s market share reached 1.8%, just two years after the company began selling passenger cars in the UK.

The BYD SEAL U DM-i and the BYD SEAL were key drivers of this growth. The SEAL U DM-i was the top-performing model in the PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) segment, while the SEAL ranked as the seventh best-selling model in the pure electric category. BYD reported sales of 3,975 units of the SEAL U DM-i and 2,521 units of the SEAL in Q1 2025.

Steve Beattie, Sales and Marketing Director at BYD UK, expressed pride in the company’s achievement, attributing it to the dedication of the BYD team and retailer partners. He emphasized BYD’s commitment to delivering high-tech, high-value vehicles to UK customers.

The recent addition of the BYD SEALION 7 to the lineup is also contributing to BYD’s success, it claims. Built on BYD’s e-platform 3.0 and equipped with the company’s Blade Battery, the SEALION 7 offers sporty performance, a stylish SUV design, and a spacious interior. With an all-electric range of up to 312 miles, the SEALION 7 is expanding BYD’s presence in the UK car market.

While BYD is relatively new to the UK passenger car market, the company has a well-established history in the UK commercial vehicle sector. Since 2014, BYD has supplied fully electric buses to major UK cities, with over 2,500 currently in operation. Additionally, BYD has provided 1.8GWh of battery energy storage to the UK’s national grid since 2016.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

