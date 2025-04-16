Amazon unveils next-gen Blink Outdoor 4 Camera

Share

Amazon has launched its latest smart home security product in the UK: the Blink Outdoor 4 camera. It retails for £69.99

A key upgrade in the Blink Outdoor 4 is its use of on-device computer vision, powered by Amazon’s proprietary silicon. This technology enables Person Detection, allowing users to customize motion alerts to specify the types of motion they want to be notified about (providing they take a monthly subscription).

Beyond Person Detection, the Outdoor 4 also delivers improved video quality with enhanced low light sensitivity and clarity, a wider field-of-view, and more accurate motion detection. Despite these advances, Amazon claims the camera maintains Blink’s signature long battery life, operating for up to two years on two AA batteries. The Outdoor 4 is also compatible with Blink’s new Sync Module Core for cloud storage.

Amazon also introduced Blink’s Battery Extension Pack, designed to double the Outdoor 4’s battery life to up to four years. The Battery Extension Pack can be purchased separately or in a bundle with the Outdoor 4.

Dave Ward, Managing Director for Blink International, emphasized Blink’s commitment to providing simple and affordable smart home security. He stated that the Outdoor 4 allows customers to enjoy advanced features without sacrificing battery life.

The Blink Outdoor 4 includes advanced motion detection with dual zones, enabling users to define the areas they want to monitor and receive alerts from. This feature helps to reduce false alerts. Users can connect up to 10 cameras to record and store motion clips in the cloud using the Sync Module Core.

The Blink Outdoor 4 features a weather-resistant and integrates with Alexa, allowing users to control the camera with voice commands, receive motion alerts on Echo devices and view live feeds.

Blink offers a subscription plan that unlocks additional features, including unlimited clip sharing and saving, Person Detection, Extended Live View, and rapid video access. New customers receive a 30-day free trial of the Blink Plus Subscription Plan with their Outdoor 4 purchase.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is now available in the UK, starting at £69.99 for a one-camera system with the Sync Module Core.

Blink outdoor cameras

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...