Amazon UK launches inaugural book sale with discounts up to 70%

Amazon UK has initiated its first dedicated book sale, offering reductions across a wide array of print books, Kindle eBooks, and audiobooks.

The event, which aims to provide cost savings to readers, features discounts reaching up to 70% on print titles and substantial price reductions on digital formats and devices.

The Amazon Book Sale commenced with an early deals period on April 15th, extending until April 22nd. The main sale event will then run from April 23rd to April 28th, accessible via amazon.co.uk/booksale. The initiative encompasses a diverse selection of titles spanning various genres, including contemporary fiction, non-fiction, and literature for younger readers.

Early discounts include reductions of up to 70% on several popular fiction titles and up to 60% on a range of children’s and young adult books. Additionally, savings are available on Kindle e-readers, with price reductions on models such as the Paperwhite for Kids and the Kindle Scribe. For audiobook users, discounts are being offered on select Echo devices.

In conjunction with the book discounts, Amazon is providing limited-time promotional offers for its subscription services. Qualifying customers can subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for a reduced price for a three-month period, gaining access to a broad catalogue of eBooks. Similarly, new Audible subscribers can access the service at a promotional rate for the initial three months, along with a selection of discounted audiobooks.

The Amazon Book Sale is available to all customers accessing the Amazon UK platform. Prime members will continue to receive their standard benefits, including expedited shipping and access to a rotating selection of digital reading material. The company has indicated that further details regarding specific titles and further discounts will be made available as the main sale period approaches.

