83% of EV drivers have faced public charging problems in last year

A recent survey by Tempcover reveals that a significant majority of electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the UK have encountered difficulties with public charging facilities in the past year.

The survey, which polled 1,000 EV drivers, found that 83% had experienced charging issues, with 36% reporting problems within the past week and 28% within the past month.

The most common reasons cited by EV drivers for being unable to charge their vehicles are shown in the table below:

Reason % of Respondents The charging station was occupied by another EV vehicle 26% The charging station was out of order 24% The charging station was not functioning properly 21% There was a long queue or waiting time for a charger 19% The charging parking space was occupied by a petrol/diesel car 17% There was an issue with the payment method or system 14% The charging connector was incompatible with my EV 12% Weather conditions 12% The charging session was unexpectedly interrupted 11% The charging station required a specific app or card that I did not have 11%

Other issues reported by drivers included technical problems with their vehicle’s charging port, unclear instructions at charging stations and cables that were too short. Nearly one in ten EV drivers also reported running out of battery before reaching a public charging point.

The findings highlight the challenges faced by EV drivers despite ongoing efforts to improve the UK’s charging infrastructure. While electric vehicles are expected to account for a growing share of new car sales, the survey indicates that the charging infrastructure is not yet fully meeting the needs of EV drivers.

Claire Wills-Mckissick, temporary car insurance expert at Tempcover adds:

“As EVs continue to gain popularity, it’s crucial that public charging infrastructure keeps up with demand, especially in terms of availability, reliability, and accessibility. For those relying on public chargers and seeking to avoid some of the challenges highlighted in our survey, here are a few tips to consider:”

Plan ahead: Use apps or online maps to check charger availability before heading out.

Have backup options: Identify multiple charging points along your route in case your first choice is unavailable.

Be ready for a variety of payment methods: Make sure you have the required apps, cards, or contactless payment methods.

Be mindful of peak hours: Charging points tend to be busier during certain times of the day, so aim to charge during off-peak hours where possible.

Report issues: If you encounter a faulty charger, be sure to notify the provider so it can be addressed for future users.

Consider temporary car insurance: If your EV is out of charge or charging stations are unavailable, a short-term insurance policy can provide access to an alternative vehicle as a backup.

