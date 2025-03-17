Zoom debuts new agentic AI skills and agents for Zoom AI Companion

Share



Zoom is enhancing its AI Companion with agentic capabilities, transforming it from a personal assistant to a proactive task manager.

The company has unveiled a suite of new AI skills and features across its platform, including Zoom Meetings, Team Chat, Docs, Phone and Contact Center.

Zoom claims AI Companion is evolving to utilize reasoning and memory, enabling it to execute multi-step actions and orchestrate task completion. This includes new agentic skills like calendar management, clip generation, and advanced writing assistance.

Zoom is also introducing specialized AI agents for various business services, such as Zoom Virtual Agent for customer self-service, which leverages memory and reasoning to resolve complex issues. AI Studio will allow users to create customizable virtual agents and a dedicated sales agent will be available for Zoom Revenue Accelerator.

Furthermore, Zoom’s open platform will soon support third-party agents like ServiceNow AI Agents and users can create custom agents tailored to specific needs. A Custom AI Companion add-on will enable organizations to further personalize the AI with custom meeting templates, dictionaries, and data integration.

AI Companion will also enhance productivity with features like Zoom Tasks, which automatically detects and manages action items across the platform. Meeting agendas and live notes will improve meeting efficiency, while AI Companion for Zoom Phone will generate voicemail summaries and support the Zoom for Microsoft Teams app.

Zoom Docs is receiving enhanced AI capabilities, including advanced references and queries and automatic data table creation. Zoom Drive will serve as a central repository for meeting and productivity assets.

Zoom is also bringing agentic AI skills to its Customer Experience (CX) platform, with advances in Zoom Virtual Agent and AI-intent routing. Advanced Quality Management will utilize AI to automatically score customer interactions and provide conversational insights.

Industry-specific solutions are also being introduced, including Zoom Workplace for Frontline, Clinicians, and Education, each tailored to streamline workflows and enhance productivity.

