Xiaomi’s POCO Launches F7 Series in UK from £499

Chinese company Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO has unveiled its F7 series in the UK, introducing the POCO F7 Ultra and POCO F7 Pro.

The launch emphasizes cutting-edge technology and accessible pricing, which Xiaomi claims are a hallmark of the POCO brand.

The POCO F7 Ultra, the series’ flagship, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, promising a significant leap in processing power and efficiency. It also features POCO’s first dedicated graphics chip, the VisionBoost D7, enhancing visual performance for gaming and video playback.

The POCO F7 Pro, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offers a balance of speed and efficiency. Both devices run on Xiaomi HyperOS, promising intelligent and responsive performance.

A key feature across the F7 series is LiquidCool Technology 4.0, designed to maintain optimal temperatures during intensive use. Battery life is also a focus, with the F7 Ultra boasting a 5,300mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge, and the F7 Pro featuring a 6,000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge.

Imaging is a strong suit, particularly for the F7 Ultra, which features a triple-lens setup with a 50MP main camera, a floating telephoto lens, and a 32MP ultra-wide camera. Both models utilize POCO AISP, an AI-driven computational photography platform.

The displays on both devices prioritize eye care, featuring high brightness, circular polarization technology, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free operation.

In terms of design, the F7 series features a premium aesthetic with a gloss-matte glass back and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Say Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global:

“With the POCO F7 Series, we’ve made cutting-edge technology more accessible than ever. For the first time, we are introducing an Ultra model that takes power and performance to a new level for POCO.

“By blending flagship features with exceptional pricing, the launch of POCO F7 Ultra and POCO F7 Pro marks a significant leap forward, reflecting our commitment to continuously refreshing the user experience and empowering users to maximize their potential in work, play, and creativity.”

Product availability:

POCO F7 Ultra is available in two colours: Yellow and Black. It comes with 2 storage variants:

12GB+256GB, priced at £649.

16GB+512GB, priced at £699

POCO F7 Pro is available in three colours: Black, Silver and Blue. It comes with 2 storage variants:

12GB+256GB, priced at £499

12GB+512GB, priced at £549

POCO is offering launch promotions from March 27th to April 10th on mi.com and Amazon UK, including free accessories and discounts.

