Wiper blade neglect leads to potential MOT failures, eBay research shows

A significant portion of UK motorists are risking MOT failures by neglecting to check their wiper blades, according to a recent eBay study.

The research revealed that 11% of drivers never inspect their wiper blades for damage, despite them being a common cause of MOT failures.

Furthermore, 20% of drivers were unaware that faulty wiper blades could lead to an MOT failure, with Gen-Z drivers showing the least awareness. Nearly half (45%) of 18-24 year olds were unaware that wiper blades are checked during an MOT, compared to just 12% of those over 65.

Gen-Z drivers also displayed the lowest confidence in identifying damaged wiper blades and replacing them. 31% of all respondents admitted they didn’t know how to change wiper blades, and 42% lacked the confidence to attempt it themselves.

“A car’s windscreen wipers are critical when it comes to maintaining visibility in wet weather, yet the condition of wiper blades often goes under the radar as a potential MOT failure item,” said Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay.

Wiper blades are a top-selling vehicle maintenance item on eBay, with February being the peak month, coinciding with the lead-up to the busy March MOT season.

