Virgin Media O2 to invest £700 Million to boost network reliability

Virgin Media O2 is set to inject £700 million into its mobile network this year, roughly £2 million per day, as part of its Mobile Transformation Plan.

This investment aims to significantly enhance network reliability, speed and coverage across the UK, addressing the ever-increasing demand for mobile data.

The company’s initiative comes as mobile network traffic has more than doubled in the past five years. The investment will focus on upgrading infrastructure, expanding 4G and 5G coverage, and deploying small cells to improve capacity in urban areas. Virgin Media O2 also plans to tackle connectivity issues in challenging locations, including railways, major roads, and remote “not-spots.”

By integrating its mobile and fixed networks, the operator aims to expedite the deployment of new infrastructure. Satellite technology will be used to connect towers in hard-to-reach areas, offering a cost-effective solution for remote signal gaps. High-demand locations like stadiums and transport hubs will benefit from specialized solutions, such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), to enhance customer experience.

This year, Virgin Media O2 will decommission its 3G network to focus on energy-efficient, high-capacity future networks. The company will also deploy additional spectrum and leverage artificial intelligence to optimize network performance. Priority areas for improvement include railway stations and trains, motorways, dense urban areas, remote locations, and stadiums.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing reliable connectivity. “We’re not just upgrading infrastructure; we’re creating a platform for future innovation,” York stated. The £700 million investment is part of Virgin Media O2’s broader £2 billion investment in its fixed and mobile networks.

