Unwanted tech could net Brits £600, says Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2’s new research has found Brits could earn on average £638 per household with their unused tech

The findings reveal Brits’ bad habits as almost 8 in 10 admit to binning unwanted smartphones and tablets, with the average household missing out on nearly £400 in the last five years alone.

It comes ahead of Global Recycling Day (18 March)

British households are sitting on a goldmine of unwanted technology, potentially worth an average of £638 per home, according to new research by Virgin Media O2.

However, instead of cashing in, many are simply throwing their old devices in the bin, contributing to a growing e-waste problem.

Ahead of Global Recycling Day (March 18th), the company’s findings reveal that a staggering 92 million electrical devices, including phones, tablets, and gaming consoles, have been discarded in general waste over the past five years. This translates to an average loss of £370 per household.

Despite 65% of people acknowledging the environmental impact of this practice, 79% admit to disposing of their devices with regular rubbish. This highlights a disconnect between awareness and action, with many missing out on significant financial gains.

Virgin Media O2 is urging the public to utilize its O2 Recycle scheme, which accepts a wide range of devices, regardless of the user’s mobile provider. The program offers cash for unwanted gadgets, preventing them from ending up in landfills.

The study also reveals that Brits are prone to hoarding tech, with 74% admitting to holding onto unwanted devices for five years or more. However, 81% said they would recycle if it meant earning money, and 72% would donate to those in need.

With spring cleaning season approaching, Virgin Media O2 is encouraging everyone to take action with their unused tech. The company offers several options, including O2 Recycle for cash, in-store recycling for small electronics, and the Community Calling program for donating smartphones to those in need. Virgin Media broadband customers can also return their old equipment for reuse or recycling.

“Most homes have a drawer of doom that’s crammed with dozens of unused devices gathering dust, that could otherwise earn Brits cash or be reused by someone else,” says Nicola Green from Virgin Media O2. The company aims to combat e-waste and promote responsible disposal of electronic devices.

Unused devices stashed in UK homes Device Estimated volume of devices in UK homes Average value of item if recycled Mobile phones 48.3 million £136.46 Tablets 26.7 million £144.52 Smartwatches 14.8 million £81.36 Hearables 72.7 million £53.52 Gaming consoles 16.2 million £80.16 MacBooks 6.2 million £205.17

