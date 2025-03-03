UK’s Clean Power 2030 Plan to slash gas imports, boost energy security

Share



The UK’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan is projected to dramatically reduce the nation’s reliance on gas imports for power generation, according to a new analysis by energy think-tank Ember.

The plan, focused on expanding low-carbon energy sources, is expected to cut gas imports by 57%, bolstering energy security and shielding consumers from volatile global gas prices.

Ember’s analysis highlights that achieving the plan’s targets will not only decarbonize the power sector, but also create a more stable and self-sufficient energy system. “Reducing gas reliance will be a major win for UK energy security,” says Ember’s UK analyst Frankie Mayo.

However, the report suggests that even greater savings could be achieved by extending import reduction policies beyond the power sector to include heating and transport, which constitute a significant portion of household energy expenditure.

The study underscores that reducing gas demand is the key to stabilizing consumer energy bills. The wholesale price of gas power is subject to extreme volatility due to global market conditions. In 2024, gas-powered electricity generation was on average 88% more expensive than before the energy price crisis triggered by the Ukraine war. As UK domestic gas production declines, replacing gas with low-cost wind and solar energy can insulate households and businesses from these price fluctuations Ember claims.

Furthermore, Ember warns that reliance on imported fossil fuels for heating is increasing, creating new cost risks. A gas boiler installed in 2025 will depend on imports for 78% of its fuel use, compared to 49% for a boiler installed in 2009. Conversely, electricity supply is projected to become increasingly homegrown. By 2030, heat pumps will require 83% less imported energy than gas boilers, while offering greater efficiency and potentially lower running costs.

“The UK should keep a laser focus on achieving the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan to shield itself from volatile global markets for fossil fuels,” Mayo concludes. Scaling up renewables and transitioning to technologies powered by homegrown energy sources will minimize the risk of future gas price crises, Mayo claims.

https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/clean-power-2030-builds-stability-by-cutting-import-reliance

