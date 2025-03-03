UK watchdog investigates TikTok over child data, Bitcoin records largest monthly loss

Share



The UK data watchdog has launched what it calls a “major investigation” into TikTok’s use of children’s personal information. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will inspect the way in which the social media platform uses the data of 13 to 17-year-olds to recommend further content to them. John Edwards, the Information Commissioner, said it would look at whether TikTok’s data collection practices could lead to children experiencing harms, such as data being leaked or spending “more time than is healthy” on the platform. TikTok told the BBC its recommender systems operated under “strict and comprehensive measures that protect the privacy and safety of teens”. BBC

UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Wayve, known for its work on autonomous vehicle systems, has unveiled plans to expedite its global expansion by establishing a new hub in Stuttgart, Germany. The firm, which enjoys the backing of tech behemoths Uber and Softbank, is currently trialling its AI-driven self-driving technology in Germany and the US, with an eye on forging partnerships with various car manufacturers, as reported by City AM.

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander has successfully touched down on the moon, in a pivotal moment for private space travel. The size of a compact car, the four-legged lander is carrying 10 scientific payloads and used 21 thrusters to guide itself to touchdown near an ancient volcanic vent on Mare Crisium, a large basin in the northeast corner of the moon’s Earth-facing side. It has on board a vacuum to suck up moon dirt for analysis and a drill to measure temperatures as deep as 10 feet. Also on board is a device for eliminating abrasive lunar dust. Sky News



Bitcoin has recorded its largest monthly loss since June 2022, pushing it into a bear market as the euphoria over cryptocurrencies after Donald Trump’s election win faded, before the president pumped it up again on Sunday. The price of bitcoin fell by 17.5% in February, the biggest monthly drop since June 2022, and its 11th worst month in the last decade, as negative sentiment gripped financial markets. The Guardian

Donald Trump’s Pentagon chief has ordered a halt to work to counter cyber threats from Russia. Pete Hegseth’s instructions are part of a larger re-evaluation of all operations against Moscow, US officials said. The order to Gen Timothy Haugh, the Cyber Command chief, reflects the Trump administration’s decision to downplay threats from Russia. Earlier in the week, Liesyl Franz, the deputy assistant secretary for international cyber space security at the department of state, had highlighted China and Iran – but not Russia – as the major threat to US infrastructure. Telegraph

Say hello to another bombastic entrant in Xiaomi’s Ultra series. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra leads with its Leica-backed camera array, made all the more prominent by the existing 1-inch 50MP main sensor being joined by a new, larger 1/1.4-inch 200MP telephoto sensor. As with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, it takes superb shots that don’t look as processed or technically ‘perfect’ as what you might expect out of Google‘s Pixel imaging pipeline, but they’re potentially better for it. Meanwhile, its videography skills have been tailored to meet and beat the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro series. Tech Radar

The future of a failed gigafactory site is to be decided when plans for a £10bn artificial intelligence (AI) data centre go before councillors. It has long been hoped the land in Cambois, Northumberland, would be used to boost the local economy but previous plans to build an electric car battery plant ultimately fell through. Britishvolt had vowed to create 3,000 jobs at the gigafactory but went bust before it could make good on its promise. BBC

