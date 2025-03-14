UK to relax ban on hybrid cars, Apple’s iOS 18.4 offers map upgrade

Share



Sir Keir Starmer is poised to relax a planned ban on popular hybrid cars amid warnings that electric vehicle (EV) sales targets are squeezing manufacturers too tightly. The Department for Transport was expected to ban some hybrids from sale after 2030, when selling pure petrol and diesel cars will also become illegal. However, sources said it was reconsidering the plans following intensive lobbying by the industry. The proposed rules would have prevented the sale of popular hybrid models such as the Range Rover Evoque and Ford Puma. Telegraph

If you’ve ever waited for a video to load on your phone and wondered why ‘super fast’ 5G in the UK seems to be anything but, you’re not alone. A report published by network analysts MedUX based on real-world tests with cars driving around European capitals found that London has the worst 5G in Europe. Previously, it was suggested that removing Huawei equipment from the UK’s networks over fears around espionage could be behind the slow speed – but experts are now suggesting that masts are one main reason Britain’s 5G networks are not delivering. Yahoo!

Belgian police have raided several locations in the country as part of an investigation into corruption within the European Parliament. Prosecutors said the alleged corruption was “under the guise of commercial lobbying”, and that several people had been detained for questioning. According to officials, an address in Portugal was also searched by local police, while in France, one person was arrested. Belgian newspaper Le Soir said the investigation was linked to Chinese tech giant Huawei and its activities in Brussels since 2021. BBC



Apple is known for keeping a tight grip on its operating systems, but that resolve has been tested by the European Union (EU) in recent years. Now, Apple is being forced to concede another point and allow its users to change their default mapping app on iOS. The change is due to arrive in the iOS 18.4 update, which is currently available as a beta. However, there’s a big catch: the new feature will only be available to users in the EU, meaning anyone in the US and around the world will miss out for now. Tech Radar The United Kingdom’s mobile browser market is “not working well for consumers and businesses” according to a final report from Britain’s competition watchdog, which says that Apple and Google are largely to blame. An independent inquiry group has concluded its mobile browsers investigation for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), identifying Apple’s policies around iOS, Safari, and WebKit as making it difficult for third-party web browser providers to compete and restricting the market as a result. The Verge

When Tony Blair looked back on his time in power, he had a simple assessment of his decision to introduce the Freedom of Information Act: “You idiot.” While the technology secretary, Peter Kyle, is a fan of the former prime minister, he may be inclined to agree with that verdict after the act was used to reveal that he had been asking ChatGPT which podcasts he should appear on. The disclosure has already caused frustration among ministers, given its possible repercussions. Guardian

