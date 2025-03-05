UK sales of Teslas rise by a fifth in February, Apple launches new iPad Air

Share



Sales of Teslas in the UK rose by more than a fifth last month as demand for battery-powered cars increased, despite the prospect of a buyer backlash over Elon Musk’s controversial and divisive behaviour since becoming a key figure in Donald Trump’s administration. Almost 4,000 Teslas were sold in the UK in February, with the Model 3 and Model Y proving the second and third most popular after the Mini Cooper, according to the latest new car registration figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The Guardian

Apple has launched a new iPad Air – less than a year since the last one. An update brings the M3 chip, to replace the M2 that powered that previous version of the computer, released last May. Apple did not say how much quicker that had made the computer compared to its predecessor, but claimed the M3 version is twice as fast as the M1-powered Air that was released in 2022. Almost everything else about the new iPad remains the same. It comes in two sizes options (11- and 13-inch) and four different colours. Independent

The price of used EVs plummeted in February with Teslas in particular seeing their value fall through the floor. That is according to new data from Motors, which has published its latest Market View analysis, covering the second month of the year. The firm’s research found that second hand electric cars cost an average of £25,177 across its platforms last month, a year-on-year dip of 13%. Car Dealer Magazine

After years of speculation, Tesla could finally be making its India debut. The American electric vehicle (EV) giant has begun hiring for a dozen jobs in Delhi and Mumbai. It is also reportedly hunting for showrooms in both cities. Asia’s third largest economy offers an interesting growth opportunity for Tesla’s futuristic cars as its global EV sales plummet and competition from Chinese manufacturers gets more intense. But there’s a million-dollar question – can Tesla compete in India’s price-sensitive market? BBC

Following the introduction of new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M4 chips, Apple has discontinued the M2 and M3 variants on its online stores. Both models were available to buy new from Apple up until today.

Apple launched the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ in July 2022, and the M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ became available in March 2024. Both laptops will likely remain available to buy from Apple through its online Refurbished store in the months to come. MacRumors After two years telling anyone who’d listen that Chinese manufacturer Vivo made the best cameras in any smartphone, last year’s Xiaomi 14 Ultra changed my tune. It became my favorite phone and camera, handling everything from holiday snaps to product review photoshoots. With the 15 Ultra, Xiaomi took the best and made it better with a new 200-megapixel periscope lens to complement the other (largely unchanged) cameras. The downside? The 14 Ultra was never much of a looker, and the 15 Ultra’s enormous, asymmetrical camera module has taken a bad design and made it worse. The Verge

A bill that aims to protect children from the damaging effects of smartphones will be published on Thursday before MPs vote on it later this week. The Safer Phones Bill, put forward by backbench Labour MP Josh MacAlister, will have its second reading in the Commons on Friday – the first opportunity parliament has to debate its principles before deciding whether it should proceed further. Sky News

