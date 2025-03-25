UK paves way for satellite calls on standard smartphones

Share

The UK is poised to become the first European nation to enable satellite calls on everyday smartphones, under new proposals unveiled by telecoms regulator Ofcom.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to bridge connectivity gaps, particularly in rural and remote areas, by utilizing “direct-to-device” technology.

This cutting-edge technology allows satellites to transmit signals directly to standard smartphones, enabling calls, texts, and internet access where terrestrial mobile networks are unavailable. Previously, satellite communication was limited to specialized handsets used in niche sectors like maritime and aviation.

Ofcom’s proposals would authorize mobile networks and satellite operators to use existing mobile airwaves, or radio spectrum, for this purpose. This move could revolutionize connectivity in areas traditionally underserved by mobile infrastructure, offering vital communication links in remote villages, mountainous regions, and coastal waters.

“For years, we’ve seen satellite calls in disaster movies on special handsets,” said David Willis, Ofcom’s Spectrum Group Director. “We’re now on the cusp of people being able to make them on their everyday smartphones.”

The technology holds significant potential for enhancing emergency services, providing backup communication during outages, and unlocking economic opportunities in rural communities. A recent successful satellite video call by Vodafone in Wales, facilitated by an Ofcom trial license (see image above), demonstrated the technology’s viability.

Ofcom is considering various authorization approaches, including amending existing mobile network operator licenses and creating exemptions for compatible handsets. Strict conditions will be implemented to prevent interference.

The public consultation on these proposals closes on May 20th, with Ofcom potentially authorizing direct-to-device services later this year. This initiative positions the UK at the forefront of mobile connectivity innovation, potentially bringing 100% mobile coverage to the nation.

