TikTokers call for ‘chubby filter’ ban, Tesla recalls every US Cybertruck

TikTok users have told the BBC they think a viral tool which makes people appear overweight should be banned from the platform. Known as a “chubby filter”, the artificial intelligence (AI) tool takes a photo of a person and edits their appearance to look as though they have put on weight. Many people have shared their before and after images on the platform with jokes about how different they look – however, others say it is a form of “body shaming” and should not be permitted. BBC

The US attorney general has said three people alleged to have damaged Tesla cars and charging stations could be jailed for up to 20 years. Pamela Bondi announced unspecified charges against three people who used Molotov cocktails in what she called a “wave of domestic terrorism”. It comes as US safety regulators recalled almost all Cybertrucks from Elon Musk‘s company due to a “dangerous road hazard” that increases the risk of a crash. Sky News



Tesla has recalled every Cybertruck it has sold in the US after admitting that the glued-on panels on the unconventional pick-up truck have been falling off. A notice published by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the company had discovered a problem with the “structural adhesive” used to fix the stainless steel trim to the cars. The problem affected panels attached to the cantrail, the section of the car’s frame that runs between the windows and roof. Telegraph

India’s IT ministry has unlawfully expanded censorship powers to allow the easier removal of online content and empowered “countless” government officials to execute such orders, Elon Musk’s X has alleged in a new lawsuit against New Delhi. The lawsuit and the allegations mark an escalation in an ongoing legal dispute between X and the government of India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, over how New Delhi orders content to be taken down. It also comes as Musk is getting closer to launching his other key ventures, Starlink and Tesla, in India. The Guardian

USB-C charging could face the sack from some manufacturers, just a few months after an EU ruling made it mandatory for phones and other portable devices to adopt it. That’s because the European Parliament has clarified its legislation, revealing that it only applies to devices when charged by wire. If a gadget has wireless charging capabilities, it is allowed to ship in EU member states without a USB-C port. T3.com

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is about to get its more affordable entries soon with the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ tablets. WinFuture has now shared a new batch of official-looking renders for both tablets alongside their key specs and European pricing details. We also get confirmation that the pair will launch in the coming one to two weeks.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE color options Galaxy Tab S10 FE will feature a 10.9-inch IPS LCD with 2304 x 1440 px resolution while the larger FE+ model will get a 13.1-inch diagonal with 2880 x 1800 px resolution. Both tablets will support Samsung’s S-Pen stylus and also feature 12MP front-facing cameras. GSM Arena

