Specialist dating apps exposed 1.5m private user images, protests hit Tesla dealerships

Share

Researchers have discovered nearly 1.5 million pictures from specialist dating apps – many of which are explicit – being stored online without password protection, leaving them vulnerable to hackers and extortionists. Anyone with the link was able to view the private photos from five platforms developed by M.A.D Mobile: kink sites BDSM People and Chica, and LGBT apps Pink, Brish and Translove. These services are used by an estimated 800,000 to 900,000 people. M.A.D Mobile was first warned about the security flaw on 20 January but didn’t take action until the BBC emailed on Friday. BBC

Thousands of people worldwide on Saturday protested Elon Musk and his efforts with Donald Trump to dismantle the US federal government, with rallies held in front of nearly every Tesla showroom in the US and many around the world – a concerted effort to go after the billionaire’s deep pockets as the CEO of the electric vehicle maker. Protest organizers asked people to do three things: don’t buy a Tesla, sell off Tesla stock and join the “Tesla Takedown” movement. The Guardian

The first orbital rocket launched from mainland Europe took off from Norway on Sunday – but crashed into the sea and exploded 40 seconds later. The unmanned Spectrum rocket blasted off from the Arctic Andoeya Spaceport, on Sunday at 12.30pm local time before it was terminated less than a minute later. Isar Aerospace, the German company that built the rocket, had warned that the launch could end prematurely. It maintained that despite being short, the flight had produced extensive data that its team could learn from. Sky News

Microsoft has warned that billions of pounds of investment in Britain is being put at risk by delays connecting to the creaking electricity grid. The technology giant said a decade-long backlog for new connections was leading to uncertainty over its £2.5bn plan to build data centres across Britain. The warning deals a blow to Labour’s hopes of attracting massive data centre projects to the UK, which are seen as crucial to Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to put artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of public services and growth. Telegraph

The Hong Kong conglomerate behind mobile operator Three UK and several other operators in different countries, CK Hutchison Holdings (CKH), has confirmed that they’re currently engaged in talks that could see them spinning off their global telecommunications network in the near future. But an agreement is not yet certain. At present CKH operates both mobile and fixed telecommunications (broadband and phone) networks in over ten global markets, including the Three brand in the UK. ISPreview

A couple realized they’d majorly messed up after peeling the protective cover off their brand new TV, only to have ripped off the screen instead. Since the dawn of America’s Funniest Home Videos, we’ve been capturing people unintentionally doing silly things – and then collectively laughing at them. (Ok, with them…) And with the rise of the internet and social media, there’s less chance of our stupid mistakes being kept private.When TikToker Kelsey – who goes by @kumalashstudio online – and her husband accidentally ruined their ‘brand new Samsung TV,’ she hesitated about sharing the footage online, but decided to anyway. Unilad

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

