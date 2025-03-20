Smaller broadband providers outperform giants in Which? survey

Share



A recent survey by Which? has revealed that smaller broadband providers are significantly outperforming the UK’s largest companies, including BT, Sky, TalkTalk, and Virgin Media, in terms of customer satisfaction.

The consumer watchdog’s annual rankings, based on feedback from over 4,000 customers, highlight a clear disparity in service quality.

Virgin Media and Now Broadband received the lowest customer scores, both at 60%. Virgin Media was particularly criticized for its poor customer service, difficulty in contacting support and lack of value for money. Adding to its woes, the company faces an Ofcom investigation into its complaints handling and cancellation procedures and is imposing the highest annual price rise for standalone broadband.

BT, TalkTalk, and Sky also received mediocre ratings, struggling with issues such as value for money and connection speed. In contrast, Zen Internet, Plusnet, and Utility Warehouse were named Which? Recommended Providers.

Zen Internet topped the rankings with a 77% customer score, praised for its consistent high ratings and contract price promise. Plusnet, owned by the same company as BT and EE, jumped to second place with a 73% score, offering a more consumer-focused and affordable service.

Utility Warehouse also earned a recommendation with a 72% score, particularly excelling in customer service.

“Our research shows that smaller providers are outshining the biggest broadband firms across the board,” says Natalie Hitchins, Which? Home Products and Services Editor. She highlighted the benefits of smaller providers, including better customer service, reliable connections and fixed contracts or lower price rises. Which? is urging dissatisfied customers to switch providers to secure better deals and service.

Right of reply

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re committed to providing consistently excellent service and making it easier for customers to get support when they need it.

“Complaints to Ofcom about Virgin Media were at their lowest levels since 2017 at the end of last year, while 92% of complaints raised in the past three months were resolved within 24 hours, and call transfers and waiting times have fallen significantly.

“These green shoots are a more accurate reflection of the improvements we’re making than Which?’s survey, which represents just 0.01% of our customer base, and shows that while we can’t fix every issue overnight, our strategy – investing almost £1m a day into customer-facing areas of the business, simplifying systems and processes, upskilling staff and removing persistent pain points – is delivering real improvements for our customers.”

