Skoda revamps Enyaq EV with improved range of 365 miles

Enhanced aerodynamics and range of up to 365 miles

Two battery sizes and three powertrain options from 204 PS to 286 PS

Bidirectional charging available for the first time in an all-electric Škoda

Skoda has unveiled its updated Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé models, marking a significant step in the company’s ongoing electrification strategy.

The refreshed lineup boasts increased electric range, enhanced performance and upgraded onboard technology, aiming to solidify Skoda’s position in the competitive EV market.

The new Enyaq offers two battery sizes and three powertrain options. The entry-level SE L gets a 63kWh battery producing 204hp and is only available as a hatch, while the Edition and Sportline can be ordered with both body styles. The Edition is powered by either the 63kWh battery or a 82kWh unit producing 286hp, and the Sportline exclusively features the larger capacity battery. This model is also all-wheel-drive.

All variants of the new Škoda Enyaq support high charging rates: up to 165 kW for the Enyaq 60 and a maximum of 175 kW for the Enyaq 85x. This means that the larger battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes at DC fast-charging stations; the Enyaq 60 in just 24 minutes. All models charge at up to 11 kW at AC charging stations.

A new feature of the new Enyaq 85 and 85x models is bidirectional DC charging (V2H). This function allows the Enyaq’s battery to double as a supplementary energy storage unit for the home when used with a suitable DC Wallbox.

Onboard technology has also received a significant upgrade. The Enyaq models now feature Skoda’s latest infotainment system, incorporating a larger 13-inch touchscreen display. The system boasts improved graphics, faster response times, and a more intuitive user interface. Skoda has also integrated its new operating system, offering enhanced connectivity and a wider range of online services.

The new models feature improved voice control and wireless smartphone integration while the system also supports over-the-air updates, ensuring the vehicle’s software remains up-to-date.

Says Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto:

“Since their launch in 2020, the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé have made electric mobility a reality for over 250,000 customers, along with their families and friends. Now the new Enyaq series brings fresh options and improvements to the table, including an even more stylish design and even greater electric range.

“I’m grateful to our customers for making the Enyaq one of Europe’s most popular fully electric vehicles. We want to excite the market further by building on our existing Enyaq strengths such as the generous amount of space, efficient drivetrains and excellent value proposition.”

New Škoda Enyaq battery versions:

Version 60 85 (Coupé) 85x (Coupé) Range (miles) 268 359 (365) 332 (334) *** Battery capacity (kWh) (gross/net) 63/59 82/77 82/77 Charging time (mins) (10% – 80%) 24 28 28 Max. charging rate (kW) 165 135 175 Power output (PS/kW)**** 204/150 286/210 286/210 Top speed (mph) 99 111 111 Acceleration (sec)

(0–62 mph) 8.1 6.7 6.7 Drive Rear-wheel Rear-wheel All-wheel

