Renault reboots iconic R5 Turbo with electric ‘mini-supercar’

Renault has announced the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, a modern, all-electric reimagining of the legendary 1980s Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2.

Dubbed a “mini-supercar,” the 3E embodies the spirit of its predecessors with a bold design, powerful electric powertrain, and a focus on driving thrills.

This electric ‘pocket rocket’ boasts a custom platform and innovative in-wheel motors, delivering a combined 540 horsepower. Its 800-volt architecture enables rapid charging, with a 15-80% charge achieved in just 15 minutes via a 350 kW DC fast charger.

The 3E is built for performance, targeting a 0-100 km/h time of under 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h on the track. Its carbon fiber superstructure and 70 kWh battery contribute to a weight of approximately 1,450 kg, resulting in an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

Drawing inspiration from the original R5 Turbo models, the 3E features an exaggerated design with prominent bumper and wing extensions, emphasizing its sporty character. The interior is equally performance-oriented, with bucket seats, six-point harnesses, and carbon fiber accents. Modern technology is integrated too with a 10.1-inch and 10.25-inch OpenR screens powered by Google built-in.

Renault is offering extensive customization options, allowing buyers to personalize their 3E with a range of exterior liveries and interior trims. Production will be limited to 1,980 numbered units, a nod to the original R5 Turbo’s launch year.

“By creating the new category of electric ‘mini-supercars’ with the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the Renault brand once again demonstrates the passion and spirit of boldness and innovation that has always driven it,” says Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault brand.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is slated to arrive in showrooms in 2027, with reservations opening in the coming weeks. This electric revival aims to capture the essence of a beloved classic while pushing the boundaries of modern EV performance.

