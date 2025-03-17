Private cellular network poised for explosive growth, despite sluggish 5G adoption

Share

The global private cellular network market is set to more than double in size by 2028, according to a new report from Juniper Research.

Revenues are projected to reach $12.2 billion, a significant leap from $5.7 billion in 2025, representing a 114% growth spurt. This surge signifies a major turning point for a market that has experienced relatively slow growth in recent years.

The study predicts nearly 3,000 new private networks will be deployed in the next two years, a substantial increase compared to the 2,500 deployed over the previous four. The key driver behind this expansion is the emergence of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) business models, which reduce costs and offer greater scalability for enterprises. NaaS allows businesses to lease network components, simplifying management and lowering operational expenses.

However, despite the availability of 5G technology for private networks since 2019, its adoption remains underwhelming. The report forecasts that 5G will only account for $5.6 billion of the market value by 2028. The continued popularity of 4G networks, driven by lower operational costs and sufficient connectivity for industries like manufacturing and logistics, is cited as a primary reason for this slower-than-expected 5G uptake.

“As the market grows, vendors must provide flexible business models such as NaaS to attract high-spending private network users,” stated research author Michelle Joynson. She emphasized that NaaS can facilitate the expansion of private 5G deployments by making the technology more financially accessible to businesses.

The Juniper Research study provides a comprehensive analysis of the private cellular network market, including forecasts for over 60 countries and a detailed competitor leaderboard.

