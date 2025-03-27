PocketBook updates InkPad Eo digital notebook

Share



PocketBook has unveiled an updated version of its InkPad Eo, a digital notebook and e-reader designed for note-taking, annotation, sketching and reading.

Featuring a 10.3-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 color screen and stylus, the device is priced at £449/$550/550EUR.

The InkPad Eo boasts a sleek, 7mm-thick metal design, weighing 470g, and is powered by an Octa-Core processor for responsive performance. It offers a variety of writing and drawing tools, including pen, pencil, brush, and eraser options, and includes an AI-powered OCR function to convert handwritten notes to digital text.

Users can store notes on the device’s 64GB internal memory, expandable via microSD, or share them via email or cloud services. A built-in camera allows for photo annotation.

The device’s SMARTlight feature enables adjustable brightness and color temperature, catering to user preferences. Running on Android 11, the InkPad Eo provides access to Google Play Books and other third-party apps for reading and note-taking.

A recent firmware update introduces several enhancements, including a PIN code security feature, a strikethrough erase tool and improvements to the AI OCR process. Users can now selectively convert handwritten sections to digital text and replace handwritten text with AI-recognized text. A “favorites” function has been added to the Notes browser and Library for quick access to frequently used documents.

The InkPad Eo supports 17 book and graphic formats, expandable with third-party apps, and features a long-lasting battery for extended use. PocketBook emphasizes the device’s eye-friendly display and versatile functionality, targeting professionals, students and creatives.

PocketBook models are available to purchase from www.laptopsdirect.co.uk.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

