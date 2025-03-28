OpenAI limits ChatGPT image generation due to high demand

Share

As controversy rages over ChatGPT mimicking the artistic style of Studio Ghibli, OpenAI has decided to limit its image generation functionality.

Those using the free tier of the service will soon be restricted to three image generations per day, as the company grapples with the strain on its GPU resources.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the unexpected popularity of the feature, stating on X, “It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting.” He attributed the limitations to the need to improve efficiency and promised a resolution soon.

The new image generation capabilities within ChatGPT have been lauded for their quality, surpassing previous models like DALL-E 3 in independent testing. However, the surge in usage has created unforeseen challenges for OpenAI’s infrastructure. Altman also noted that some legitimate image-generation requests were being incorrectly denied, a problem the company is actively addressing.

Indeed free-tier users of the new image-generation tools may not have even had access to the image-generation tools at all yet. While ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers already have access, the company is experiencing unexpected delays to the free tier rollout. Altman cited the “way more popular than we expected” nature of the feature as the cause of this delay.

The limitations and delays highlight the challenges OpenAI faces in scaling its AI services to meet the demands of a rapidly growing user base. The company is working to optimize its systems and expand capacity to accommodate the feature’s popularity.

