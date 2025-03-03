Ohme launches multi-car charging feature

Share



Ohme, a leading UK provider of dynamic home EV charging solutions, has introduced a new multi-car feature, addressing the needs of households with multiple electric vehicles.

The innovative app functionality allows users to add and seamlessly switch between different EVs on a single account, streamlining the charging process.

This development comes as a welcome solution for EV owners who previously faced the inconvenience of manually altering settings or switching primary vehicles on their accounts. Ohme’s MultiCar feature enables precise charging schedules and levels for each vehicle, eliminating the risk of unexpected costs.

“This new MultiCar function in our app is a great example of those and a major step forward for the growing numbers of households with more than one EV,” said David Watson, Ohme CEO.

The MultiCar function caters to various scenarios, including differentiating between personal and company vehicles, with detailed charging cost breakdowns for each. This feature is particularly useful for those needing to claim home charging expenses. Furthermore, it simplifies charging for visiting guests with EVs.

Ohme users will have access to individual data for each vehicle, including kWh consumption and cost breakdowns by day, month, or year. This comprehensive data provides valuable insights for both personal and business purposes.

Ohme claims it is the only home EV charging provider compatible with all UK energy tariffs, including dynamic tariffs like Intelligent Octopus Go and OVO Charger Anytime. Its technology connects with the national grid in real-time, automatically adjusting charging to leverage low-price periods.

Ohme is also official charger provider for major automotive brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars and the Volkswagen Group. The company has also been recognized with awards for its ePod charger and tariff integration.

