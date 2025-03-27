Ofcom fines OnlyFans provider over £1m for inaccurate age verification data

Share



Ofcom has levied a £1.05 million fine against Fenix International Limited, the provider of OnlyFans, for failing to deliver accurate responses to requests concerning its age assurance systems.

The investigation stemmed from Fenix’s incorrect reporting of its facial age estimation technology’s “challenge age.” In June 2022 and June 2023, Ofcom sought information from Fenix on the age assurance measures it had in place on OnlyFans. This included asking how the platform was implementing age checks and, specifically, about the effectiveness of OnlyFans’ third-party facial estimation technology.

These requests were part of an information-gathering exercise by Ofcom – using its powers under regulations that pre-date the Online Safety Act – to monitor how video-sharing platforms were keeping children safe online.

As part of its submission, Fenix stated that it had directed its third-party provider to set a ‘challenge age’ for its facial age estimation technology at 23 years old.

The technology works by requiring a prospective user to upload a live selfie, which it then uses to estimate their age. If the tool estimates the prospective user’s age as being above the challenge age, they can continue to create an account on the OnlyFans platform. Any user not estimated to be above the challenge age is required to verify that they are over 18 via a secondary method.

On 4 January 2024, Fenix learned from its technology provider that the challenge age for OnlyFans was in fact set at 20 years old, not 23 years old. Fenix later confirmed it had been set to 20 since 1 November 2021. After learning this, Fenix elected to raise the challenge age to 23 on 16 January 2025, but then changed it again to 21 years old on 19 January 2025. Fenix only first informed Ofcom about the error on 22 January 2024.

“When we use our statutory powers to request information from platforms, they are required, by law, to ensure it is complete, accurate and delivered to us on time,” said Suzanne Cater, Ofcom’s Enforcement Director.

“Receiving accurate and complete information is fundamental for Ofcom to do its job as a regulator and to understand and monitor how platforms are operating. We will hold platforms to high standards and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where we find failings.”

The fine, which will be passed on to HM Treasury, reflects the severity of Fenix’s failings. Ofcom cited Fenix’s size, resources, and awareness of regulatory obligations as factors in the decision. Additionally, the company’s delay in reporting the error, even after self-discovery, contributed to the penalty. The fine was reduced by 30% due to Fenix’s acceptance of Ofcom’s findings and settlement of the case.

