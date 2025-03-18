O2’s AI system flags up 50 Million scam calls monthly. Top 5 phone scams to watch out for

Share



O2 is deploying artificial intelligence to combat the rising tide of scam and nuisance calls, flagging over 50 million suspicious calls every month.

Since launching its free Call Defence service in November, the company has flagged over 150 million potentially fraudulent calls.

The AI-powered system, in partnership with Hiya, analyzes call number behavior in real-time, alerting customers to “suspected scam” calls before they answer. This proactive approach is proving effective, claims O2, with flagged calls being answered 42% less often and 89% shorter than unflagged calls.

Scammers impersonating HMRC, Amazon, and payment providers are among the most frequently flagged. O2 is urging customers to report suspicious calls and texts to 7726, helping to improve the AI’s accuracy and shut down scams faster.

“With more than 50 million calls suspected nuisance and scam calls now being flagged every month, we’re empowering O2 customers in the fight against fraud,” said Murray Mackenzie, Director of Fraud Prevention at Virgin Media O2.

The Call Defence service is automatically rolled out to Android users and Apple customers with the latest iOS updates. O2 is the first UK mobile operator to offer this free protection.

“By using Hiya’s Adaptive AI to stay ahead of scammers, they’re not just making communication safer—they’re restoring trust in the phone call itself,” said Alex Algard, CEO & Founder of Hiya.

TOP 5 SCAM CALLS YOU NEED TO WATCH OUT FOR

Virgin Media O2 and Hiya have analysed data from scam calls reported on the network to reveal the top five scam call trends that consumers need to watch out for:

HMRC: Both live and prerecorded robocalls threatening legal action for unpaid taxes. Amazon: Scammers impersonate Amazon customer support, claiming there’s an issue with an order or a fraudulent purchase. Their goal is to trick victims into providing account credentials or credit card information, often by urging them to verify details or resolve a fake problem. Payment services – VISA/Mastercard: Scammers claim there’s a fraudulent charge or an issue when processing a payment. Their goal is to trick victims into providing credit card information under the guise of resolving the problem. Immigration: calls claiming to be from “the immigration bureau” warning of an expired visa. Mobile-related scams: calls offering significant but fake discounts on their contracts or new devices.

