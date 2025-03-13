New OpenAI model is ‘good at creative writing, Elon Musk calls off ‘rescue mission’

Share

The company behind ChatGPT has revealed it has developed an artificial intelligence model that is “good at creative writing”, as the tech sector continues its tussle with the creative industries over copyright. The chief executive of OpenAI, Sam Altman, said the unnamed model, which has not been released publicly, was the first time he had been “really struck” by the written output of one of the startup’s products. In a post on the social media platform X, Altman wrote: “We trained a new model that is good at creative writing (not sure yet how/when it will get released). This is the first time i have been really struck by something written by AI.” Guardian

Any court showdown between Apple and the Home Office over customer data must be held in public, MPs have demanded. It comes after the tech giant announced last month that it would no longer offer UK customers its most advanced, end-to-end security encryption feature for cloud data storage following a row with the government. The dispute was sparked when ministers reportedly decided to issue Apple with a Technical Capability Notice (TCN) demanding the right to see the user data. Legally, neither of the parties can publicly confirm the existence of the order. Sky News



Parents who are worried about their children being on Roblox should not let them use it, the chief executive of the gigantic gaming platform has said. The site, which is the most popular in the UK among young gamers aged eight to 12, has been dogged by claims of some children being exposed to explicit or harmful content through its games, alongside multiple reported allegations of bullying and grooming. But its co-founder and CEO Dave Baszucki insisted that the company is vigilant in protecting its users and pointed out that “tens of millions” of people have “amazing experiences” on the site. BBC

For months, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams' return has been delayed as engineers struggle to understand the return capsule's problems. Less than a month after Elon Musk promised to use SpaceX to rescue the pair he claims were held for 'political reasons', a launch pad problem prompted SpaceX to delay it again. The new crew needs to get to the ISS before Wilmore and Williams can head home after nine months in orbit. Concerns over a critical hydraulic system arose less than four hours before the Falcon rocket's planned lift-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is like no other smartphone on the market and it is so good to see real innovation for a change. We miss the golden days back when manufacturers weren’t afraid of experimenting with phone designs, and we will always appreciate when brands that try something different.

But Huawei did not only try to make the first truly foldable tablet, it succeeded. The device has a proper tablet-level screen size of 10.2 inches but also a proper tablet-grade screen aspect of about 16:11. Those are very iPad-like numbers. GSM Arena

The Business Secretary has refused to rule out imposing tariffs on Elon Musk’s Tesla in response to Donald Trump’s global metal tariffs. Jonathan Reynolds said he would “reserve all rights to take any action” in response to the 25pc levies on steel and aluminium that came into effect on Wednesday. The European Union and Canada announced retaliatory tariffs against US goods in response to the latest step in Mr Trump’s trade war. Telegraph

