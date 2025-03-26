New Nissan LEAF crossover heads company’s updated EV line up

Share

Nissan, one of the pioneers of electric vehicles in the UK, is accelerating its EV strategy with the unveiling of its third-generation LEAF.

Set to roll off the production line at its Sunderland plant later this year, the LEAF is one of several announcements from the Japanese company, signaling a major shift in its European lineup.

The new LEAF, a successor to the pioneering EV that launched in 2010, features a sleek, aerodynamic crossover design and utilizes Nissan’s CMF-EV platform which is also shared with the Ariya. Range for the LEAF is expected to be 600km – or 373 miles – on a single charge.

Production at the Sunderland plant, part of Nissan’s EV36Zero project, underscores the company’s commitment to establishing the facility as a flagship EV hub, it claims.

Alongside the LEAF, Nissan will also introduce an all-electric Micra in 2025, designed at Nissan Design Europe in London. The Micra will leverage the AmpR Small platform, shared with Renault’s R5, and offer two battery options, with a maximum range exceeding 248 miles.

Further solidifying its EV push, Nissan plans to launch an electric version of its popular Juke compact crossover in FY2026, based on the Hyper Punk concept. Additionally, the company will upgrade its e-POWER technology in the Qashqai, aiming for improved refinement, efficiency, and reduced emissions.

The focus on the third-generation LEAF and the expansion of Nissan’s EV portfolio highlight the company’s ambition to solidify its position in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

Speaking about all the product updates in the coming years, Leon Dorssers, Regional Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle-East, India, Europe & Oceania) region, said:

“The renewal of Nissan’s European line-up is the realization of our bold plan to electrify our range in Europe.

“All the new models will share common Nissan DNA: striking design, technical innovation and intuitive technology – a combination of qualities which we are confident will attract new buyers to Nissan, as well as continuing to appeal to existing customers who already love how Nissan vehicles enrich their daily lives.”

